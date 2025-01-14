Entertainment

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently behind bars in serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ rape accuser recently featured in his docu-series Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy alongside her legal representative.

The woman filed a lawsuit against the disgraced rapper in October 2024 in which she claimed that he gang-raped her in 2018.

In the latest episode of the docu-series, the accuser who revealed her first name in the show as 'Ashley' sat down with her attorney to discuss the incident publicly, while she chose to cover her face in the series.

Recalling the incident, the girl said she met Combs through a mutual friend during a party, after which he invited her to one of his private apartments where his other close pals were also in attendance, including his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

Ashley claimed that upon her arrival at his home, he allegedly threatened her to give a 'Glasgow smile' at his comments about American rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder case.

She mentioned that after frightening her, he allegedly took off her clothes and raped her alongside his two other pals with a TV remote.

Combs' chief, Khorram, has also harassed her by saying that they could ship her anywhere in the world if she ever tried to open her mouth.

Ashley's tearful remarks came after five months of Combs' arrest due to the serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.

In September 2024, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested for hosting unethical parties involving numerous popular Hollywood celebrities.

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation

King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy

New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish makes special plea for LA fires victims in touching message
Billie Eilish makes special plea for LA fires victims in touching message
Travis Kelce reveals rare details about life with Taylor Swift amid marriage rumours
Travis Kelce reveals rare details about life with Taylor Swift amid marriage rumours