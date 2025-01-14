Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ rape accuser recently featured in his docu-series Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy alongside her legal representative.
The woman filed a lawsuit against the disgraced rapper in October 2024 in which she claimed that he gang-raped her in 2018.
In the latest episode of the docu-series, the accuser who revealed her first name in the show as 'Ashley' sat down with her attorney to discuss the incident publicly, while she chose to cover her face in the series.
Recalling the incident, the girl said she met Combs through a mutual friend during a party, after which he invited her to one of his private apartments where his other close pals were also in attendance, including his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.
Ashley claimed that upon her arrival at his home, he allegedly threatened her to give a 'Glasgow smile' at his comments about American rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder case.
She mentioned that after frightening her, he allegedly took off her clothes and raped her alongside his two other pals with a TV remote.
Combs' chief, Khorram, has also harassed her by saying that they could ship her anywhere in the world if she ever tried to open her mouth.
Ashley's tearful remarks came after five months of Combs' arrest due to the serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.
In September 2024, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested for hosting unethical parties involving numerous popular Hollywood celebrities.