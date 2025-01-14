Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ starlet issued huge statement in the wake of devastating California fire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire

Selena Gomez is truly “rare” of a person!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 14, the Only Murders in the Building starlet re-shared her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty’s post in which the singer’s brand issued a huge statement, announcing Gomez’s “donations and volunteering efforts” in a big move.

“As a brand that was born and grown in Los Angeles, we are devastated to see our local community affected by the recent wildfires across Southern California, displacing families and destroying homes and businesses,” read the caption.

In the post, the brand revealed that is has joined forces with several local organizations of Los Angeles and have been working with them to provide aid to the sufferers.

“We have spent the last few days focused on ensuring the safety of our Los Angeles team and friends who have been impacted, and we are working with local organizations on additional product donations and volunteering efforts.”

In a huge and touching move, the company also announced a big “donation,” stating, “Together, we assembled emergency care kits with essentials for evacuation centers and have made donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen, who are on the ground providing immediate aid.”

“We continue to support the Rare Impact Fund’s non-profit partners, providing mental health support to young people—ensuring that now, more than ever, they have the resources they need,” the statement added.

The post continued with a heartfelt note of encouragement and support along with a long list of resources that the brand is collaborating with to help the victims.

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason

Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?

How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?
Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires