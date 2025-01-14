Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire

Selena Gomez is truly “rare” of a person!
Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 14, the Only Murders in the Building starlet re-shared her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty’s post in which the singer’s brand issued a huge statement, announcing Gomez’s “donations and volunteering efforts” in a big move.
“As a brand that was born and grown in Los Angeles, we are devastated to see our local community affected by the recent wildfires across Southern California, displacing families and destroying homes and businesses,” read the caption.
In the post, the brand revealed that is has joined forces with several local organizations of Los Angeles and have been working with them to provide aid to the sufferers.
“We have spent the last few days focused on ensuring the safety of our Los Angeles team and friends who have been impacted, and we are working with local organizations on additional product donations and volunteering efforts.”
In a huge and touching move, the company also announced a big “donation,” stating, “Together, we assembled emergency care kits with essentials for evacuation centers and have made donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen, who are on the ground providing immediate aid.”
“We continue to support the Rare Impact Fund’s non-profit partners, providing mental health support to young people—ensuring that now, more than ever, they have the resources they need,” the statement added.
The post continued with a heartfelt note of encouragement and support along with a long list of resources that the brand is collaborating with to help the victims.