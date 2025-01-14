Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal

  • January 14, 2025
Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, has seemingly helped Nicola Coughlan land an expense deal with a beauty brand.

The Bridgerton star will work on a new campaign for Neutrogena.

Previously, Hollywood renowned celebrities had worked with this brand including Nicole Kidman and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega

An insider told The Sun, “Nicola has filmed her campaign for Neutrogena and is thrilled to be on board with them. The deal is worth six figures, which is a great pay day for Nic to kick off 2025. Away from Bridgerton, Nicola has become a huge star in her own right.”

The source added, “Getting signed up by Kim for SKIMS was massive for Nicola in building her CV and when Neutrogena came knocking she jumped at the chance.”

In June 2024, Nicola teamed up with SKIMS for a campaign that turned out to be a massive success.

She got candid about feeling confident in her body during a special screening Q&A in Dublin last June, “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don't get to see ourselves onscreen enough.”

“And I'm very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them,” Nicola claimed.

On the work front, she has starred in hit TV shows including Claire Devlin in Derry Girls, Big Mood and Harlots.

