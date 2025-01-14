Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires  

Hilary Duff has recently opened her doors to close pal Mandy Moore and her family members after their home was destroyed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
The American singer's brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, took to his Instagram handle to confirm that his sister-in-law and her entire family, along with her three little kids, are staying with her pal Duff.
Goldsmith said in his heartbreaking post, "Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a GoFundMe for us to help with everything moving forward."
"Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately, This is the kindest act any human could do for another," the musician stated.
Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, had to evacuate their house due to the disastrous Eaton fire in the city, along with the singer, her partner's younger brother had also left his home to save his life from the ongoing natural disaster.
According to Page Six, last week Duff and her partner, Koma, shared a GoFundMe link via Instagram for Moore’s brother-in-law and his wife, Kit Goldsmith, who are expecting a child together.
In her post, Hilary Duff said, "They needed support now more than ever since their baby's due date was only weeks away."
However, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have not publicly confirmed their whereabouts yet.