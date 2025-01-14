Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?

Kanye West is “terrified” after Sean Diddy Combs has landed in hot water!
For the past few months, the 47-year-old CARNIVAL rapper has been staying and spotted abroad, mainly in Japan, China, and Dubai, with wife Bianca Censori.
While the couple appears all happy from the outside as witnessed in the photos captured during their outing, some sources suggest that the rapper is terribly “terrified” after Diddy’s scandals came to light.
It was also reported that Ye has escaped the United States in order to avoid being “dragged” into his ex-friend and disgraced music mogul’s lawsuits and controversies.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insiders revealed, “Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states,” citing Kim Kardashian’s recent claims of being a single-mother to her and West’s children as the rapper avoids his parental duties.
“With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified,” the sources added.
Kanye West has also been accused by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta who claimed that the rapper repeatedly made her subject to sexual harassment when she worked for him in 2021 and 2022.
She also claimed that the Vultures 1 rapper fired her from the job when refused to sleep with him.