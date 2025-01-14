Entertainment

Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?

The 'Vultures 1’ rapper Kanye West has been spotted overseas multiple times with wife Bianca Censori

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025

Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?


Kanye West is “terrified” after Sean Diddy Combs has landed in hot water!

For the past few months, the 47-year-old CARNIVAL rapper has been staying and spotted abroad, mainly in Japan, China, and Dubai, with wife Bianca Censori.

While the couple appears all happy from the outside as witnessed in the photos captured during their outing, some sources suggest that the rapper is terribly “terrified” after Diddy’s scandals came to light.

It was also reported that Ye has escaped the United States in order to avoid being “dragged” into his ex-friend and disgraced music mogul’s lawsuits and controversies.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insiders revealed, “Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states,” citing Kim Kardashian’s recent claims of being a single-mother to her and West’s children as the rapper avoids his parental duties.

“With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified,” the sources added.

Kanye West has also been accused by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta who claimed that the rapper repeatedly made her subject to sexual harassment when she worked for him in 2021 and 2022.

She also claimed that the Vultures 1 rapper fired her from the job when refused to sleep with him.

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason

Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?

How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?
Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires