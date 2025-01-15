Entertainment

Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates

Kim Kardashian's children reunite with their father Kanye West after not seeing him for '188 days'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates

Kanye West has finally reunited with his three kids in Japan after ex-wife Kim Kardashian evacuated her Los Angeles mansion amid ongoing wildfires.

As seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail from the outing, Ye was spotted at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday alongside his 9-year-old son, Saint, 6-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 5-year-old son, Psalm.

The American rapper and his kids left the store with bags full of snacks after utilising the aisles for about 10 minutes.

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Kanye has not reportedly seen his children in nearly four months.

For the casual outing, he donned an all-black sweat set with his hood up.

Last week, Kim evacuated her LA home and penned a gratitude note for firefighters on Instagram, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community.”

The SKIMS founder added, “Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes and property.”

Moreover, the remaining Kardashain family also released statements on the ongoing wildfires including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashain, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashain.

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier
Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics
David Schwimmer makes surprising confession after Matt LeBlanc’s message
David Schwimmer makes surprising confession after Matt LeBlanc’s message
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires