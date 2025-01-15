Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates

Kanye West has finally reunited with his three kids in Japan after ex-wife Kim Kardashian evacuated her Los Angeles mansion amid ongoing wildfires.
As seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail from the outing, Ye was spotted at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday alongside his 9-year-old son, Saint, 6-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 5-year-old son, Psalm.
The American rapper and his kids left the store with bags full of snacks after utilising the aisles for about 10 minutes.
Kanye has not reportedly seen his children in nearly four months.
For the casual outing, he donned an all-black sweat set with his hood up.
Last week, Kim evacuated her LA home and penned a gratitude note for firefighters on Instagram, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community.”
The SKIMS founder added, “Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes and property.”
Moreover, the remaining Kardashain family also released statements on the ongoing wildfires including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashain, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashain.