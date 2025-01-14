Entertainment

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson announce separation on Monday after spending a decade together

  January 14, 2025
Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, decided to part ways after spending a decade together as a happy couple.

According to CNN, the renowned singer issued a brief statement on Monday, January 13, announcing her separation from her now ex-husband and NFL player.

In the viral divorce note, Simpson confirmed, saying, "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."

"We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family," the Irresistible crooner stated.

As reported by People magazine, the couple initially ignited split speculations back in November 2024, when Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in Los Angeles, while visiting his parents. 

At that time an insider was also disclosed to the aforementioned outlet that Simpson and Johnson were "very much living separate lives."

It is pertinent to mention, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in July 2014, after dating each other for four years.

They are also parents to their three kids, including two daughters, Maxwell Maxi Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and a son, Ace Knute, 11.

