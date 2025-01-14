Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are spending quality time abroad while his four kids and ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, flee Los Angeles amid a natural disaster.
The Yeezy founder and Australian model was last seen in three different countries, including Dubai, Japan, and China.
According to a report by Mail Online, Kanye left the United States of America alongside his partner in October 2024.
During the couple's Tokyo getaway, a few reports emerged about his alleged separation from the 30-year-old model.
At that time, Kanye and Bianca debunked their split speculations by making a public appearance at a local shopping mall in November 2024.
However, since the father-of-four has left the country, he has not seen his four kids, whom he shares with his former partner.
The last time the rapper reportedly saw his children was in September 2023 during his performance at the Vultures 2, his second studio album's listening event, which took place in Haikou, China.
Reportedly, the Heartless hitmaker has not seen his kids for 118 days.
It is mandatory to note, that Kim and Kanye are currently co-parenting their four children named North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
This report came after Kanye West was photographed while celebrating Bianca Censori's 30th birthday celebrations in the UAE.
However, Kim Kardashian has not commented on the 47-year-old musician's absence from their kids' lives.