Olivia Rodrigo calls beau Louis Partridge 'angel boy' on his birthday

Olivia Rodrigo wished her boyfriend Louis Partridge on his 21st birthday

  by Web Desk
  June 05, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo wished her beau, Louis Partridge, publicly for the first time on his 21st birthday.

The Vampire hitmaker commented under Louis’ Instagram post and called him “angel boy.”

Olivia wrote, “welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!!” adding some pink heart emojis.

The lovebirds haven’t made their relationship public yet but the Enola Holmes star has been spotted supporting his girlfriend during her Guts World Tour in Europe.

Louis got candid about “dating” during an interview with Vogue in March, “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.”

He added, “I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Later on in the discussion, the media outlet asked him how he deals with netizens' take on his relationship status.

Louis said, “If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”

On the other hand, Olivia has never spoken about Louis or her relationships in interviews.

