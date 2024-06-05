Entertainment

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have hosted a Father’s Day brunch on Tuesday.

The duo collaborated with a watch company to throw the brunch.


Kriti posted a video clip of the event on her Instagram and penned, “We don’t express enough to fathers. The bond I share with my dad is incredibly special.”

The Crew star noted that the brunch was “heartwarming,” she got to meet so plenty of amazing dads.

“So, hosting the @fossil.in Father’s Day brunch with @varundvn was an absolute joy! Meeting so many amazing dads, hearing everyone’s stories, and sharing experiences was truly heartwarming,” she wrote.

The caption further read, “Making the day extra special were the personalized gifts. You too can get a personal message engraved on Fossil watches, making it a gift your father figures will cherish forever.”

The latest brunch outing comes after Varun welcomed her first child with wife Natasha Dalal on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, the new dad Varun was spotted at the hospital where his wife was admitted.

Taking to Instagram on June 4, the Dilwale star confirmed the birth of his daughter.

"Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby," Varun wrote as caption. 

Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role

Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony

Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Ananya Panday shares major update on her Bollywood career
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Olivia Rodrigo calls beau Louis Partridge ‘angel boy’ on his birthday
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Alia Bhatt teases new initiative on World Environment Day
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene