Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have hosted a Father’s Day brunch on Tuesday.
The duo collaborated with a watch company to throw the brunch.
Kriti posted a video clip of the event on her Instagram and penned, “We don’t express enough to fathers. The bond I share with my dad is incredibly special.”
The Crew star noted that the brunch was “heartwarming,” she got to meet so plenty of amazing dads.
“So, hosting the @fossil.in Father’s Day brunch with @varundvn was an absolute joy! Meeting so many amazing dads, hearing everyone’s stories, and sharing experiences was truly heartwarming,” she wrote.
The caption further read, “Making the day extra special were the personalized gifts. You too can get a personal message engraved on Fossil watches, making it a gift your father figures will cherish forever.”
The latest brunch outing comes after Varun welcomed her first child with wife Natasha Dalal on Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, the new dad Varun was spotted at the hospital where his wife was admitted.
Taking to Instagram on June 4, the Dilwale star confirmed the birth of his daughter.
"Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby," Varun wrote as caption.