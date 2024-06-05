David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team

David Beckham visited the Alinghi Red Bull Racing (ARBR) base as TUDOR ambassador on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, he posted a couple of pictures with the team on his Instagram account.
David captioned the post, “Spanish sunshine with @Turdowatch and @alinghiredbullracing team (sun emoji) a great day.”
As TUDOR is the main partner of the ARBR, David got the chance to see the cutting-edge sailing technology at the team's base.
As reported by SailWorld, Arnaud Psarofaghis, best sailor of the team, shared that, "Having David Beckham visit our base was an incredible experience for everybody.”
He continued, "He was really interested in our campaign, and it was inspiring to share our journey with someone who knows what it takes to succeed at the top level. The day was a real reminder of our shared drive with TUDOR towards cutting-edge design and innovation."
David’s base visit comes after he recently appreciated Mbappe for joining Real Madrid.
At the promotional visit in Barcelona, the former football player said, "It's a very special moment, not only for Madrid, but for all of Spain... to see a player like him [Mbappe] come to La Liga.”
David concluded, "I think he is a special player and a special person. I'm happy for him, I'm happy for Madrid. He is a great player, a great person and he joins a great club."