Prince William plans Prince Harry’s role once he take over Charles’ throne

Since King Charles is battling cancer for almost a year now, discussions about Prince William’s ascending the throne aren’t unusual.
The Prince of Wales has also reportedly decided brother Prince Harry’s role when he takes over monarchy.
A former communications secretary Jason Knauf revealed that plans for William’s succession are an ongoing operation in 60 Minutes Australia.
However, he will have to endure the loss of a father first, "It’s one of these terrible paradoxes of this job."
He asked a former royal butler, Grant Harrold, about Harry’s role in future, "Do you think Harry's role could change once his brother is King?"
Grant responded, "I have no doubt that William would want his brother to be, not so much maybe to play a part in it [his coronation], but certainly to be there. I can't speculate on the future. They achieved a lot together and none of that can ever be taken away.”
The future King will seemingly want his brother to attend his coronation.
“This may be an extraordinary family that everyone gets to talk about and write about and see, be interviewed and all that sort of stuff. But at the end of the day, it's a family,” he further explained.
For those unversed, Prince William can only become King once Charles passes away.