Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic

Kangana Ranaut shares her hot take on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce became the topic of "sunday gossip" for a Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut.

The Fashion starlet compared their relationship with an ordinary Indian couple in her new statement.

On February 23, Kangana posted an Instagram Story and took a dig at the former couple.

She wrote, “Whenever they mock Indian marriages remind them the most intelligent/ good looking actor/filmmaker / writer, so called the hottest man on earth Ben Affleck after many children many marriages still looking for that perfect wife.”

The Queen actress added, “So is Jennifer Lopez, self made, the richest and one of the greatest pop stars ever, still looking for that perfect person. These two are so perfect that no one is good enough for them so after many trials and tests, children and families fed up by every one’s flaws, these two decided to be together many times.”

Kangana also reflected on Jennifer and Ben’s “double vows.”

“But last time they took double vows and then within few months ran in the opposite directions to save their lives, they are in their fifties and again divorced and still looking,” she noted.

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2022 and they officially got divorced on January 6, 2025.

Prince William plans Prince Harry’s role once he take over Charles’ throne

Prince William plans Prince Harry’s role once he take over Charles’ throne
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors

Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future

Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future
Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’
Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Demi Moore shares exclusive dressing room clip before Spirit Awards 2025
Demi Moore shares exclusive dressing room clip before Spirit Awards 2025
Shakira enjoys Barranquilla festival with kids after postponing another show
Shakira enjoys Barranquilla festival with kids after postponing another show
Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards
Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025
Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025
Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son
Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions
Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards
Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards
Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie
Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie