Sports

French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina suffered shock defeats in the French Open

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Jasmine Paolini beats Elena Rybakina to reach the semi-finals 

French Open 2024 major upset as Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina face set back in quarter-finals on Wednesday, June 5.

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva beat number two Sabalenka, while Jasmine Paolini won the quarter-finals against Rybakina to reach the semi-finals, reported Telegraph.

After beating Sabalenka in the quarter-finals, the Russian teenager has become the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997.

After making history, Andreeva said, “Honestly, I was really nervous before the match. I knew she’d have an advantage… Me and my coach had a plan today, but again I didn’t remember anything. I just try to play as I feel.”

She added “I see the game, I play whenever I want, I don’t really have a plan. When I see an open space on the court, I try to play, I try to play behind her back or something like that.”

Meanwhile, Paolini, after reaching the semi-finals, expressed, “It’s an unbeatable feeling. It was a tough match. I was too emotional in the second set. I said to myself, ‘It’s okay, she’s a great champion. It can happen. Just fight and try to hit every ball.”

Paolini furthered, “It’s my first time playing on this beautiful court. It’s a pleasure. It’s really a privilege. I’m happy I got the win in my first match here because this is one of the best courts, I think, in tennis. “

French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals

French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Taylor Swift slams Lady Gaga trolls over pregnancy talk

Taylor Swift slams Lady Gaga trolls over pregnancy talk

Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals

Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Sports News

Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Pro skier Jean Daniel and his partner tragically died in skiing accident
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash prompts high-security alert
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Can Novak Djokovic defend his French Open title with knee injury?
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Justin Jefferson inks historic $140M extension with Minnesota Vikings
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Rashid Khan backs Afghanistan to chase down 200 in T20 World Cup
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52
Will Smith adds Oscars slap Easter egg in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’
Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat