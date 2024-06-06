French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals

French Open 2024 major upset as Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina face set back in quarter-finals on Wednesday, June 5.
17-year-old Mirra Andreeva beat number two Sabalenka, while Jasmine Paolini won the quarter-finals against Rybakina to reach the semi-finals, reported Telegraph.
After beating Sabalenka in the quarter-finals, the Russian teenager has become the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997.
After making history, Andreeva said, “Honestly, I was really nervous before the match. I knew she’d have an advantage… Me and my coach had a plan today, but again I didn’t remember anything. I just try to play as I feel.”
She added “I see the game, I play whenever I want, I don’t really have a plan. When I see an open space on the court, I try to play, I try to play behind her back or something like that.”
Meanwhile, Paolini, after reaching the semi-finals, expressed, “It’s an unbeatable feeling. It was a tough match. I was too emotional in the second set. I said to myself, ‘It’s okay, she’s a great champion. It can happen. Just fight and try to hit every ball.”
Paolini furthered, “It’s my first time playing on this beautiful court. It’s a pleasure. It’s really a privilege. I’m happy I got the win in my first match here because this is one of the best courts, I think, in tennis. “