Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are confirmed to be a married couple as they secretly tied the knot “months ago”, as per an inside source.
The couple, who embraced parenthood after welcoming their daughter in March this year, reportedly got married in an incredibly small and private wedding affair.
An insider has offered exclusive insights into the relationship of Suki and Robert as they have been dating since 2018.
“The slow but steady transformation of Rob’s personality since he and Suki got together is complete,” said the source.
They went on to share, “The capper on that transformation has been for them to finally get serious about starting a family and spending the rest of their lives together. Official PR announcement or not, Rob and Suki are a married couple.”
Suki and the Twilight famed actor “don’t spend a night apart” confirmed the informant, adding that Robert refer to Suki “as his wife, constantly and regularly.”
Speaking about their intimate wedding affair, the source noted, “Whatever ceremony they had was incredibly small and private, and it happened earlier this year, as far as I can tell. For them as a family, wedding stuff is all in the rear-view mirror.”
“They’re about being loving parents right now, and Rob has found his purpose in life. He’s in a great place compared to the rudderless ship he was nine or ten years ago,” added the insider.
As per the source, the duo isn’t in “any rush” to share about their lives, however they will when the “time is right.”
On the professional front, Robert Pattinson is “interested in big, serious and ambitious projects that can play around the world.”