Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law accidentally spills ‘grandkids’ plans

Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, has seemingly overshared about his “grandkids” plans.
Jon, who previously revealed that his son has gotten married to Millie in an intimate private wedding, has gotten candid about their future plans for having kids.
He told The Sun, “My grandkids will be more English than Italian or my other heritage! How crazy is that? It’s a very exciting time. My other son (Jesse) just got married so we’re welcoming two daughters-in-law into our family,”
Jon further added, “To think that they’re carrying on my father’s name, my grandfather’s and my great-grandfather’s . . . wow! Suddenly, your kids are married and then they’re telling you about the prospect of grandbabies . . . woah. There's no chapter in my book that went this far.”
“Millie is 20 years young and loves being married, and though she is enjoying the moments she is making with Jake, when it comes to plans to start a family, they'd like to start sooner rather than later. Once her commitments with Stranger Things are finally over, that is when she'd like to have them start trying,” he concluded.
For the unversed, the Stranger Things alum has recently tied the knot with Jake in an intimate family ceremony after being engaged for one year.