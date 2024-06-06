Entertainment

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

  June 06, 2024
Jason Momoa has captured headlines once again with news of his new relationship with actress Adria Arjona.

As per the report of InTouch Weekly, a source shared that the new girlfriend of the Aquaman star settled her divorce months before announcing her romance.

The Hitman starlet took the matter to court as she filed for divorce from her lawyer husband Edgardo Canales on June 2, 2023.

In the divorce papers, Adria stated that they got married on July 19, 2019, and separated on January 4, 2023.

They were married for three years and five months and did not have any children together.

She cited the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences.”

The Morblus star said both the partner have the right to end their support.

According to the filing, Adria requested the prenuptial agreement they signed before getting married.

In November 2023, the Andor starlet announced she had come to a written agreement with Edgardo that addressed all remaining matters.

The court ordered that Adria and her ex would be officially single on December 25, 2023.

To note, Jason Mamoa and Adria Arjona announced their relationship in public official in May by posting a picture on Instagram account.

Travis Kelce feels like 'living the dream' amid Taylor Swift romance
Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner
Kate Winslet makes rare confession about fake accent in HBO’s ‘The Regime’
Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law accidentally spills ‘grandkids’ plans
Demi Moore debunks Joe Jonas’ relationship rumours: ‘no romance brewing’
Sharmin Segal praises ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari
Jelly Roll to collaborate with Kane Brown 'about depression'
Khloé Kardashian expresses concern over Scott Disick's severe weight loss
Cara Delevingne pens sweet note for Minke on their 2nd anniversary
Khloé Kardashian spills 'shocking' beans on her dating life
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse got married in 'private’ ceremony ‘months ago’