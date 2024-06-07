'Double Impact' and 'Seven Days' star Alan Scarfe breathes his last at 77

Alan Scarfe, known for his captivating performance as the bad guy in Double Impact and Seven Days has passed away at the age of 77.
As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, the family announced that Scarfe died on April 28 due to colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec.
Scarfe played various roles in the Star Trek franchise, including the Romulans Tokath and Admiral Mendak in episodes of The Next Generation (1991 and 1993) and the formidable Magistrate Augris in an episode of Voyager (1995).
He is also known for his work in Overnight (1986), Street Justice (1987), The Bay Boy (1984), Deserters (1984), The Wrong Guy (1997), Aka Albert Walker (2003) Iron Eagle II (1988), The Portrait (1992) and The Hamster Cage (2005).
Scarfe also ventured into writing and released his debut novel, The Revelation of Jack the Ripper, in 2017.
He then penned The Carnivore Trilogy, comprising, The Vampires of Juarez, The Demons of 9/11, and The Mask of the Holy Spirit.
Initially, Scarfe wrote under the pseudonym Clanash Farjeon, an anagram of his full name, before publishing under his real name.
The Wrong Guy star was married to Sara Botsford, then he had a second marriage in 1979 with the actress Barbara March, who played Lursa, on three Star Trek series.
He left behind to mourn his son Jonathan Scarfe, who is also an actor, and daughter Tosia, a musician and composer, and her husband, Austin.