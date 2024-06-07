Uncategorized

Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set

Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast X’ made 714.6 million USD at global box office

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
جنگ نیوز

Vin Diesel has dropped a never seen before snap from the Fast X set on Thursday.

The renowned star also hinted at a part two of the blockbuster film.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture and captioned it, “While doing ADR this week on the Universal lot, for a beautifully written piece by Chris Morgan… I was reminded of the blessed moments along this journey… where bonds transcended film.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star hoped that Zach Dean’s written movie will make his fans “proud.”

He further wrote, “FastX part 2, written by Zach Dean… is going to hit you hard! Hope to make you proud!”

Shortly, after Vin posted the snap, his fans swarmed the comment section with excitement for the second part.

A fan wrote, “Don sees either a replica or the restored original Eclipse or Supra and sees Paul driving, his avatar instead of the new driver/owner.”

Another commented, “I CANNOT WAIT FOR THE SECOND PART, you always make me proud. Cheers to fast and furious family (red heart emoji).”

Fast X accumulated 714.6 million USD at global box office.

