Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'

The football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently enjoyed a relaxing vacation with his family following Al Nassr's defeat in the Saudi King's Cup final to rivals Al Hilal.
Now, he's set his sights on what he calls his "European mission" as he prepares to represent Portugal in the 2024 Euros.
This tournament could potentially be Ronaldo's last major international competition.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself in front of the Portugal national team logo, along with a caption in Portuguese, which reads, "Missão Europeu," translating to "European mission."
On the other hand, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has praised Ronaldo's consistency and scoring abilities in an official statement, noting, "Ronaldo is having very consistent performances. There is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer. It is his sixth European Championship, the only one who has played in five. It is a unique feat in world football."
CR7 is all set for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.
Additionally, this will be Ronaldo's sixth Euro appearance, with the 39-year-old aiming to add more international honors to his impressive career, having led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship.