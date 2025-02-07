Angelina Jolie makes big announcement about kids after Brad Pitt divorce

Entertainment

  • February 07, 2025
Angelina Jolie has made unexpected revelations about her kids after Brad Pitt divorce settlement.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Hollywood icon revealed the possible career choices of her kids—after they grew up watching parents in movies.

Angelina, 49, attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and shared that any of her six children had no “affinity” for film industry.

She said, “No. I don’t know, that's not my doing. I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested.”

Angelina received the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Festival.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil starlet noted, “They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't … It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really.”

However, her two sons, Maddox and Pax, did some assistant director work behind the screens of Maria.

Angelina shares six kids with Brad–Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

