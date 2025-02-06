Messi to cheer on Mahomes in Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash?

As Patrick Mahomes is trying to get Tom Brady’s greatest of all time in the NFL (National Football League) status, audiences are expecting to spot another GOAT during the weekend clash.
According to USA Today, Argentinian football star Lionel Messi also wanted to watch the clash between two of the best teams of the recent NFL seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are all set to meet in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
USA Today source close to the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner told that the Inter Miami star who is expected to play a preseason game in Honduras at 8 pm ET on Saturday night wants to watch the high-voltage match between Chiefs and Eagles.
When reporters asked Mahomes about Messi potentially attending the Super Bowl rematch, he said, “(Messi is) the GOAT of his profession. To have someone like that at the game would be awesome. I get to showcase who I am and what talent I have.”
“So I got to watch him when he played in Kansas City, I think it was last year... And he had two goals in that game. And you see the greatness, the greatness that he displays every single day. And so (he’s) someone else that I can look up to and try to get to his level someday,” he continued.
Notably, the team usually flies back to him right away after the match, and it would take the team around 2 hours to travel from Honduras to Miami. If Messi wants to see the match, he will be required to take another two-hour flight from Miami to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl's highly anticipated clash.