Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate

Prince William is revealing two things he loved in his latest appearance without wife Kate Middleton!
On Thursday, February 6, the Prince of Wales made a solo visit to Angus, Scotland, to see some of the community-led organisations working on tackling rural isolation and loneliness.
During a roundtable, hosted by Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), which marked the presence of young farmers in the area who are part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs, the Prince revealed two things he loves.
"I love the countryside and I love farming,” he shared.
While conversing with the future king, farmers opened up and shared different ways in which they can be supported in tough times, which the Prince of Wales attentively listened as part of his ongoing support to farming communities.
After the visit, William took to Instagram and penned, “A brilliant roundtable in Angus with @yellowwelliesuk, a charity working closely with partners in the farming industry to engage, educate and communicate around farm safety and mental health in the next generation of farmers.”
He added, “Today’s discussion on combatting loneliness and rural isolation is vitally important, and this group of young farmers are already making a valuable difference.”
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has also been actively participating in royal engagements amid her cancer remission.