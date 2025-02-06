Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years 

Neymar Jr. opened up about his recent decision to return back to his boyhood club Santos after his contract with Al Hilal terminated following footballer's injuries.
As per BBC, the midfielder joined the Brazilian football club for the first time in 12 years on Thursday, in a match against Botafogo.
Santos led 1-0 at halftime, due to the penalty goal by Tiquinho Soares in the 38th minute, although the lead was short-lived as Alexander Jesus scored in the 67th minute, concluding the match on draw.
Following the game, Neymar turned to his Instagram, expressing the joy of returning to the club where he began his football career, as he noted, "I am very happy and excited to be back. I will give my all, as I always have, to put Santos where it deserves to be – at the top."
While mentioning the end of the match that had sentimental value to the 33-year-old, he added, "Even though the result was bad, today was a very special day."
Neymar continued, "Thank you all for your affection and for encouraging us until the end. Now more than ever we need all the support from our fans…because with you we are stronger!"
Neymar first joined Santos at the age of 17 in 2009, becoming key player for the club until the summer of 2013, when he moved to FC Barcelona.
During his term at Santos, he scored 134 goals in 220 matches.
Following his Barcelona journey, Neymar established himself as one of the world’s best players, becoming club’s 17th all-time top scorer with 105 goals.