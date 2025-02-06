Sports

Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. joined boyhood club Santos following contract termination with Al Hilal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years
Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years 

Neymar Jr. opened up about his recent decision to return back to his boyhood club Santos after his contract with Al Hilal terminated following footballer's injuries.

As per BBC, the midfielder joined the Brazilian football club for the first time in 12 years on Thursday, in a match against Botafogo.

Santos led 1-0 at halftime, due to the penalty goal by Tiquinho Soares in the 38th minute, although the lead was short-lived as Alexander Jesus scored in the 67th minute, concluding the match on draw.

Following the game, Neymar turned to his Instagram, expressing the joy of returning to the club where he began his football career, as he noted, "I am very happy and excited to be back. I will give my all, as I always have, to put Santos where it deserves to be – at the top."

Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years

While mentioning the end of the match that had sentimental value to the 33-year-old, he added, "Even though the result was bad, today was a very special day."

Neymar continued, "Thank you all for your affection and for encouraging us until the end. Now more than ever we need all the support from our fans…because with you we are stronger!"

Neymar first joined Santos at the age of 17 in 2009, becoming key player for the club until the summer of 2013, when he moved to FC Barcelona.

During his term at Santos, he scored 134 goals in 220 matches.

Following his Barcelona journey, Neymar established himself as one of the world’s best players, becoming club’s 17th all-time top scorer with 105 goals.

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th birthday statue unveiled in Times Square: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th birthday statue unveiled in Times Square: Watch
Donald Trump enforces ban on transgender women in sports
Donald Trump enforces ban on transgender women in sports
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40: Real Madrid, Al Nassr send heartfelt wishes
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40: Real Madrid, Al Nassr send heartfelt wishes
Alcaraz makes shocking confession after revenge win over Van de Zandschulp
Alcaraz makes shocking confession after revenge win over Van de Zandschulp
West Coast Eagles AFL premiership player Adam Hunter dies at 43
West Coast Eagles AFL premiership player Adam Hunter dies at 43
Emma Raducanu losing streak continues with Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open defeat
Emma Raducanu losing streak continues with Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum to open in Hong Kong with star-studded celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum to open in Hong Kong with star-studded celebration
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
Super Bowl 2025: Where to watch, time, halftime show, awards ceremony
Super Bowl 2025: Where to watch, time, halftime show, awards ceremony
World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court
World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court
Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1
Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1