Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday

Jessica Alba gets teary eyes as she writes an emotional message for daughter, Honor, on her 16th birthday.
The Fantastic Four starlet posted a video clip on Instagram featuring her daughter’s childhood and early teenage years on Friday.
She captioned the post, “My sweet 16 year old Honor, I’m crying writing this -it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom. Your sweet but wise disposition from day one -only allowing those who you trust closest to you- is inspiring.”
Jessica added, “Those who will treat challenges between you with softness, can be silly and most importantly who are authentic to their core. You sniff out fake people like no other. You are effortless in standing in your truth, you are considerate and kind and you care deeply about everyone around you.”
The renowned actress shared that her daughter has an “incredible ability” to help others in need and lend them a shoulder to cry on.
“I along with daddy have grown tremendously alongside you as you have this beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates us all,” she continued, “I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool -for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams.”
Jessica concluded the post by calling Honour a “powerhouse.”