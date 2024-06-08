Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton has spoken out about her sister Kyle Richards' divorce from Mauricio Umansky after 28 years of marriage.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Kathy shared that family is supporting Kyle as she starts her new life after separating from her husband.
“You know, there's good days for Kyle and then there's tough days,” she noted.
Kathy went on to share, "And I am there talking to her every day, several times, and I wanna be there for her.”
She further revealed that it's "very scary" for Kyle to be on her own for the first time in nearly three decades, and that it's also been hard on their children, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia as well..
“It's very scary after almost 28 years. She's been married her whole life. And the four children. It doesn't matter what age. It's heartbreaking,” she shared.
Kathy has been supporting her sister Kyle since her separation, even attended the RHOBH Season 13 reunion where she joined her sister onstage and held her hand as Kyle speak out about the separation.
"I wanted to be there and just hold her hand. I wanted to be there and be supportive. It was great to see all the girls again,” Kathy noted.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for nearly 28 years before announcing their separation in July 2023.
The couple met in 1994, and got engaged the same year. They tied the knot in January 1996 and have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.
Moreover, just one month before her separation, Kyle had made amends with her sister Kathy Hilton, ending a long-standing feud between the two.