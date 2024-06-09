‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’

Ewan Mitchell, who played Aemond Targaryen in the hit HBO series House of the Dragon, has revealed the reason behind not watching Game of Thrones, despite starring in its prequel.
As reported by Deadline on Saturday, June 8, the Saltburn actor made this rare confession during his conversation with ComicBook.
When asked which Game of Thrones character he would like to interact with as Aemond Targaryen, Ewan revealed that he hasn't watched the show.
“I haven’t seen the original Game of Thrones. I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it and I didn’t want to watch it going into this role," he revealed.
Ewan went on to share, “I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously.
“I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know,” he concluded.
To note, Ewan Mitchell is set to reprise his role in the second season of The House of the Dragon, which is slated to release on HBO on June 16, 2024.