Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post

The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker gave a sweet not to his wife, Hailey Bieber, after skipping Met Gala 2025

Justin Bieber proves to be a supportive husband to his wife, Hailey Bieber!

After the Rhode founder attended the star-studded 2025 Met Gala solo, the Peaches crooner showed his support for her with a sweet nod on Instagram on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Taking to his official social media handle, the 31-year-old Canadian singer shared a two-slide post, featuring snaps of his beloved wife mesmerizing at the glamorous event.

He captioned the post, “Tell em uncle Charlie.”

To make a striking appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, the American model slipped into a double-breasted black mini dress by luxury brand Saint Laurent and paired it with sheer tights, flaunting her toned legs.

Complementing the ensemble, the mother of one wore platform pumps and statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

She styled her side-parted, lustrous brown locks in effortless loose waves and wore soft brown-toned makeup that elevated her blue carpet glamour.

She styled her side-parted lustrous brown locks in loose waves and wore soft brown makeup that elevated her overall look.

Fans express love for Justin Bieber over sweet tribute:

Justin Bieber earned heartfelt praises from his fans, who celebrated him for being a “supportive husband.”

“We love a supportive husband,” praised one, while another penned, “Just a husband praising his WIFE.”

A third expressed, “hailey's biggest fan yup we love to see it !!”

