Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna confirmed third shocking pregnancy at the blue carpet earlier this week

  May 06, 2025
Rihanna joined her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, for his Met Gala afterparty after revealing her third pregnancy at the star-studded festival.

The Fenty Beauty founder grabbed the headlines on Monday, May 5, after walking the blue carpet with her baby bump, confirming her third pregnancy with her partner.

Shortly after attending the Gala, the Umbrella crooner was seen showcasing her blossoming baby bump as she accompanied Rocky for his post-celebration event.

For the event, the mom-of-two was wearing a black silk skirt which she paired with an open matching shirt with heels, while flaunting her bump.

Meanwhile, the rapper was in a long suit which he carried with a cane.

The singer-turned-businesswoman also addressed her pregnancy while conversing with Entertainment Tonight, stating, "I’m good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment."

In addition to Rihanna and Rocky, numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Leni Klum, Tonya Lewis Lee, and others, attended the post-party event. 

This sighting of the two comes after the globally known musician shocked fans with her magical appearance at the 2025 Met Gala festival.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship timeline:

The couple, who initially sparked dating speculations back in 2019, share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.  

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their eldest son in May 2022, while their second son was born in August 2023. 

