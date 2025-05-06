Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega bring style to A$AP Rocky's Met Gala party

A$AP Rocky's Met Gala 2025 after-party saw some of the biggest stars in attendance, including Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega.
The pair, who shared the screen in Sabrina's Taste music video, made a stylish exit from a local nightspot in Manhattan on Monday evening after slaying at Met Gala 2025.
For the afterparty, Sabrina wore a floor-length canary yellow coat over a smart black trouser suit, looking stunning as well.
Meanwhile, the Wednesday star rocked a black bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline and sheer black tights.
Jenna added inches to her frame with a pair of pointed black court heels and completed her look with a matching clutch.
The duo was seen linking arms as they made their way to the car, flanked by umbrella-wielding security guards, after attending the event.
Sabrina Carpenter at Met Gala 2025
Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a bold custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit at the star-studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The singer also had an awkward run-in with her ex, Barry Keoghan, months after their break at the fashion’s biggest night.
Jenna Ortega at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wore a silver bodycon strapless Balmain gown, entirely made out of metal rulers.
The Scream actress completed her look with a deep burgundy lip color and smoky gray eyeshadow on her lids.