Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega bring style to A$AP Rocky's Met Gala party

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortege spotted leaving A$AP Rocky's Met Gala party on Monday evening

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega bring style to A$AP Rockys Met Gala party
Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega bring style to A$AP Rocky's Met Gala party

A$AP Rocky's Met Gala 2025 after-party saw some of the biggest stars in attendance, including Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega.

The pair, who shared the screen in Sabrina's Taste music video, made a stylish exit from a local nightspot in Manhattan on Monday evening after slaying at Met Gala 2025.

For the afterparty, Sabrina wore a floor-length canary yellow coat over a smart black trouser suit, looking stunning as well.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday star rocked a black bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline and sheer black tights.

Jenna added inches to her frame with a pair of pointed black court heels and completed her look with a matching clutch.

The duo was seen linking arms as they made their way to the car, flanked by umbrella-wielding security guards, after attending the event.

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID


Sabrina Carpenter at Met Gala 2025

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a bold custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit at the star-studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The singer also had an awkward run-in with her ex, Barry Keoghan, months after their break at the fashion’s biggest night.

Jenna Ortega at Met Gala 2025

Jenna Ortega wore a silver bodycon strapless Balmain gown, entirely made out of metal rulers. 

The Scream actress completed her look with a deep burgundy lip color and smoky gray eyeshadow on her lids.

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release

Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025
Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Nicole Kidman chops off inches of hair as she graces 2025 Met Gala
Nicole Kidman chops off inches of hair as she graces 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna addresses ‘exciting’ third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna addresses ‘exciting’ third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH
Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH
Doechii makes dramatic Met Gala debut with mysterious box arrival
Doechii makes dramatic Met Gala debut with mysterious box arrival
Diljit Dosanjh parties with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025
Diljit Dosanjh parties with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025
Kim Tae Ri wins big at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 as 'WLGYT' steals the show
Kim Tae Ri wins big at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 as 'WLGYT' steals the show
Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025
Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
'Squid Game' season 3: First teaser dropped, release date confirmed
'Squid Game' season 3: First teaser dropped, release date confirmed