Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'

Dakota Fanning has spilled the hilarious behind-the-scene story of working with a parrot in The Watchers.
In an recent interview with ComicBook, Fanning shared her sidesplitting experience of acting alongside a parrot on the set of her latest film.
While talking about feathered costar , Fanning shared, "It's funny because it's the second time I've actually worked with a parrot.”
"There was a parrot in Man on Fire that bit me in a scene that didn't end up in the movie. Maybe because the parrot bit me, but, so this is my second time working with a parrot," she added.
The Uptown Girls actress further recalled, "This parrot was much easier going, did its thing, a lot of people loved this parrot, were so excited when it was on set."
“I did have to hold it one time and it did also bite me. Not badly, it kind of was trying to climb, using my fingers to climb on, but with its beak," she added.
Fanning went on to share her hilarious experience, noting, “So there was one time where I was like – Eddie was the animal wrangler on set- I was like, 'Eddie, Eddie, it's biting me! Take it!'"
Despite the bite, Fanning expresses that she enjoyed working with the parrot and found it to be a unique experience.
The Watchers starring Dakota Fanning was released in cinemas on June 7, 2024.