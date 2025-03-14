Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

Kim Soo Hyun's agency has finally addressed the rumours about his relationship with late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron.
After the death of the High School Love On star’s in February, some pictures and letters surfaced on the internet suggesting a complicated relationship between the pair.
Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist revealed that the Queen of Tears actor dated Sae-ron when she was an adult.
The statement read, "Due to reports from Garo Sero Institute, Kim Soo Hyun was portrayed as a villain who drove Kim Sae Ron to her death. Garo Sero Institute alleged that Gold Medalist, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, pressured Kim Sae Ron to pay off the debts resulting from her drunk driving accident.”
“They further claimed that she sought help from him, but he ignored her, which ultimately led her to make an extreme decision. However, this is not true. Gold Medalist determined that she could no longer fulfill her financial obligations and wrote off her debt as a loss in December 2023,” it continued.
As claimed by Garosero Research Institute, Kim Sae-Ron committed suicide on February 16, 2025 due to financial pressure.
