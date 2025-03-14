Entertainment

Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

The late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron reportedly dated Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Kim Soo Hyuns agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

Kim Soo Hyun's agency has finally addressed the rumours about his relationship with late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron.

After the death of the High School Love On star’s in February, some pictures and letters surfaced on the internet suggesting a complicated relationship between the pair.

Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist revealed that the Queen of Tears actor dated Sae-ron when she was an adult.

Related: Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy

The statement read, "Due to reports from Garo Sero Institute, Kim Soo Hyun was portrayed as a villain who drove Kim Sae Ron to her death. Garo Sero Institute alleged that Gold Medalist, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, pressured Kim Sae Ron to pay off the debts resulting from her drunk driving accident.”

“They further claimed that she sought help from him, but he ignored her, which ultimately led her to make an extreme decision. However, this is not true. Gold Medalist determined that she could no longer fulfill her financial obligations and wrote off her debt as a loss in December 2023,” it continued.

As claimed by Garosero Research Institute, Kim Sae-Ron committed suicide on February 16, 2025 due to financial pressure.

Related: Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun relationship: Aunt reveals shocking details

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns