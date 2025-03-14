Inside J.Lo, Jennifer Garner’s relationship status amid Ben Affleck’s cozy moments

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner continue to maintain a cordial relationship despite recent cozy photos of Ben Affleck with his ex-wife sparking public interest.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that Unstoppable starlet and the Family Switch starlet are “friends” who stay in touch.
“Jennifer Lopez reaches out to Jennifer Garner about her kids. They’re friends,” the insider added.
The source mentioned, “They have really found a great female support system and communicate.”
Notably, this recent report came after Garner and Affleck ignited speculation of rekindling the romance following they were photographed laughing and hugging while celebrating their son Samuel’s 13th birthday.
The source shared on their reunion that Lopez, 55, was “furious” over pictures of the former couple which were “completely messing with her head.”
But another tipster refuted the claims and doubted Lopez had even “seen” them.
“She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth and her happiness,” the second source told the outlet.
To note, Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have a close relationship as co-parents to their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
