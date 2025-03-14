Entertainment

Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025 after committing suicide

Kim Soo Hyun has been dropped by luxury brand Prada as an ambassador amid ongoing Kim Sae-ron controversy.

On Friday, March 14, Prada issued press release to officially announce that Soo Hyun’s contract has been terminated.

As per SpotvNews report, the luxury brand responded to the the controversy surrounding the Korean actor in their statement that read, “We would like to inform you that after considering the severity of the issue.”

The statement further read, “Our collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun has been mutually concluded. The contract has been terminated. The decision came from headquarters. — Prada.”

Prada made the shocking decision after K-drama fans spammed their social media, demanding Soo Hyun be dropped as an ambassador.

One angry fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Your ambassador is a pedophile and complicit in a young woman ending her life, @Prada.”

Another commented, “The way you’re hiding comments makes me think you actually support him. That can’t be true, right? Your luxurious yet inclusive brand would never do that, right? It would be a shame if #BoycottPrada trended.”

For those unversed, after Kim Sae-ron's shocking death, some pictures surfaced on the internet suggesting that she had dated Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor.

However, the Korean actor has turned down the rumours through his agency.

