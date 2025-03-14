Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’ 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans a peek into their love story, revealing the sweet backstory behind their ‘first official photo.’
The Only Murders In The Building star’s music producer beau reflected on a sweet story behind the adorable photo.
In a shared monochrome shot, the couple lounged on a couch while Gomez cozies up beside her boyfriend.
Blanco penned the caption over the snap, "I feel like this exact moment will be etched into my memory forever ... we were playing 'we are not really strangers' and the card we pulled said 'take a selfie together' then u layed ur head on my chest... after we took the photo i looked at u and could feel ur heart pounding so hard that i had no other choice but to lean in and kiss u.”
He also said, "and i can tell u for sure that that was the best decision i have ever made in my life... i love u."
Gomez reposted the photo on her Instagram stories along with a remark, "Love you."
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, who confirmed their romance with beau in December 2023 and they announced their engagement a year later in December 2024, dropped their latest track from the album, Sunset Blvd on Friday.
