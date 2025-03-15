Entertainment

Cher to reprise role in sequel to one of her most famous films

Cher co-star spilled beans on the 'Believe' singer's return to one of her biggest hits

  March 15, 2025
Cher is set to reprise her role in the sequel to one of her most iconic films as her co-star revealed the new details.

While conversing with E News, Amanda Seyfried shared that the Believe singer will appear in Mamma Mia 3 after they starred in the second installment, 2018's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

The Mean Girls actress said, “Cher is definitely going to be in it. I mean I wouldn't want to do it without her at this point.”

Speaking about the production, she quipped, “There's got to be a contest where somebody writes Mama Mia 3.”

Amanda added, “Mamma Mia 3 is gonna to happen,' adding a joke: 'You're going to see it in movie theaters before 2038.”

“Yea, that's all I can say that's with certainty. Yes I can say that with certainty,” the Long Bright River star mentioned.

Previously, in November, Cher hinted at the third installment of Mamma Mia, as she expressed her desire to play Ruby Sheridan, mother to Donna (played by both Meryl Streep and Lily James) and grandmother to Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) once again.

She said, “We're talking about it,' the Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly. 'I don't know when they're going to do it, but I know they're talking about it.”

To note, Mamma Mia! was released in 2008, while the follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit the screens in 2018.

