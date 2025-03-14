Entertainment

Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show

The ‘Treat You Better’ hitmaker performed an electrifying concert at Lollapalooza India music festival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025

Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show


Shawn Mendes has “completely fallen in love” with Mumbai!

On Thursday, March 13, the Treat You Better singer took to Instagram to share a clip from his exciting show in Mumbai’s Lollapalooza India music festival.

Alongside the video, Shawn penned a heartfelt note for his die-hard fans for all the love they gave to the show.

“INDIA धन्यवाद (Thank You),” he captioned, adding, “Ive completely fallen in love with Mumbai and everyone in it. Thank you for everything.”

The singer concluded by writing, “& thank you @megharawoot , @shrutisheeluddhav_official for making the show so special.”

Related: Niall Horan reflects on ‘Heartbreak Weather’s 5 years with touching message

Lollapalooza, which is a multi-genre music festival, is in its third edition and marks the participation of several international musicians in India.

In the clip, the It’ll Be Okay singer can be seen rocking Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s jersey, which made the crowd more thrilled.

Related: Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch

“India, I know you guys have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you,” stated Shawn Mendes while performing, referring to the India vs. New Zealand final match of the ICC Tournament.

The concert received outstanding response from the audience as well as social media users who shared their delightful reactions on the post.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns