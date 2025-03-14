Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show

Shawn Mendes has “completely fallen in love” with Mumbai!
On Thursday, March 13, the Treat You Better singer took to Instagram to share a clip from his exciting show in Mumbai’s Lollapalooza India music festival.
Alongside the video, Shawn penned a heartfelt note for his die-hard fans for all the love they gave to the show.
“INDIA धन्यवाद (Thank You),” he captioned, adding, “Ive completely fallen in love with Mumbai and everyone in it. Thank you for everything.”
The singer concluded by writing, “& thank you @megharawoot , @shrutisheeluddhav_official for making the show so special.”
Lollapalooza, which is a multi-genre music festival, is in its third edition and marks the participation of several international musicians in India.
In the clip, the It’ll Be Okay singer can be seen rocking Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s jersey, which made the crowd more thrilled.
“India, I know you guys have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you,” stated Shawn Mendes while performing, referring to the India vs. New Zealand final match of the ICC Tournament.
The concert received outstanding response from the audience as well as social media users who shared their delightful reactions on the post.