Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory

Following ASAP Rocky’s recent court victory, Rihanna and the rapper are reportedly moving forward with wedding plans, with a dreamy ceremony in Barbados on the horizon.
As per Life & Style, a source exclusively revealed that the No Limit singer and the Diamond crooner are planning to take a next step int their relationship.
“Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later,” an insider said.
The tipster revealed, “At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan. They’ve talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be towards the end of the year.”
Sharing more details about couple’s wedding the insider said, “Rihanna wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out,” adding that the couple’s children, RZA, 2, and Riot, 19 months will have major roles in the wedding party.
“Between Rihanna and Rocky, they have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig. The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends,” the source added.
The insider also claimed that RiRi and Rocky are “actively trying for another baby” as “they’re insisting a pregnancy wouldn’t get in the way of their wedding.”
Notably, this blissful news came after Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky and their two sons returned to L.A. after a trip to the Caribbean.
The couple seemingly went on vacation to celebrate RiRi’s 37th birthday and Rocky’s February 18 acquittal of two felony assault charges stemming from a 2021 altercation with a former friend.
