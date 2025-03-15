Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace’s surprising exit from top post

Jennifer Lopez is “always there” for Donatella Versace!
On Friday, March 14, the Unstoppable starlet turned to her official Instagram handle to share a carousel of photos with the 69-year-old Italian fashion designer as she sent best wishes to her for future.
The actress also paid tribute to Donatella by sharing snaps of some of the mesmerizing outfits she donned on the ramp, all designed by her.
“Gianni would be so proud. What a journey you have been on. You are strong, resilient, powerful, talented and I am so happy that I have gotten to know you over the years,” stated Jennifer Lopez.
Related: Inside J.Lo, Jennifer Garner’s relationship status amid Ben Affleck’s cozy moments
She continued, “Together, our journey and the friendship that we have formed has been incredible. I know this next chapter will be filled with love, happiness and friendship…and whatever you want to create it to be.”
The Atlas actress concluded her message by expressing unwavering support to the designer, stating, “I am always here for you… @donatella_versace.”
Related: JLo pens powerful statement amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunion buzz
Jennifer Lopez’s heartfelt post comes just some time after Donatella Versace announced her departure as creative director of the luxury brand, Versace, which was founded by her late brother Gianni Versace.