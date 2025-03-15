Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death

One Direction star Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024

  • March 15, 2025
Louis Tomlinson responds to One Direction reunion after Liam Payne's death

Louis Tomlinson has responded to the the most searched question, if One Direction will reunite again after Liam Payne’s death or not.

The Strip That Down singer passed away in December 2024.

After his sudden death, rumours started circulating earlier this year that 1D might reunite.

Louis’ PR manager disclosed during a chat with The Standard that the pop icon “could never get up there and sing as part of the band.”

The statement read, “Louis just despairs. He could never get up there and sing as part of the band after what has happened.”

Louis also shared an emotional message, a few days after Liam died.

Taking to Instagram, he said, “I would have loved to share the stage with [Payne] again but it wasn’t to be. I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

One Direction consisting of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015, months after the SHE DON'T LOVE ME singer left the group. 

