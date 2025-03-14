Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration

The ‘Love Again’ actress shares beautiful glimpses from the colorful Holi celebration

  • March 14, 2025
Priyanka Chopra marked 2025 Holi on the set of her upcoming movie, SSMB29.

On Friday, March 14, the Love Again starlet turned to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from the vibrant Holi celebration.

The collection of beautiful snaps kicked off with a close-up photo of the 42-year-old actress, showcasing her bare skin adorned with three bright colors on her cheek to mark the festival of colors.

For the event, PC wore a grey one-piece ensemble and let her curled hair flow freely.

“It’s a working Holi for us,” the Baywatch starlet penned, adding, “Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones.”

In the second slide, a group photo was shared featuring the gorgeous actress with the cast of her forthcoming film.

Meanwhile, in the third photograph, green, pink, and yellow colors were seen, which were used to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The post was met with several heartwarming reactions from fans, who reached the comment section to share beautiful Holi wishes.

“Happiest Holi Pcee,” wished one, while another wrote, “Happy Holi Priyanka & Family!!”

A third gushed, “She's the prettiest actress as always... U can't convince me otherwise.”

Priyanka Chopra currently has three movies in the pipeline, two in Hollywood, Heads of State, and The Bluff, and one in Tollywood, SSMB29.

