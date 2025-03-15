Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • March 15, 2025
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand has released its first update since the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show faced heavy criticism.

The Suits alum lifestyle brand shared a latest update amid her new Netflix series slammed by critics.

Her As Ever account shared a picture of Meghan picking lemons in her garden alongside a quote from Audrey Hepburn which said, "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow."


Since her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, was released on March 4, the Duchess brand did not share any update.

Notably, Meghan Markle series faced backlash as the source at Netflix admitted that the show is "not a runaway success".

"I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season," the source told the Mail.

They added, "What this does is allow edits to be made to the show from feedback from press and Netflix viewers. It's clever and cost effective."

The insider continued, "So no the overall contract has not been renewed yet".

Sharing that the bosses were "worried" about the poor reviews, as Netflix is a business partner in Meghan's lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle and Netflix announced that the second season of With Love, Meghan is set to release in fall of this year.

