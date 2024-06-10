Health

Internet addiction can trigger addictive behaviours: Find out

A new study found that internet addiction could affect the brain chemistry of the adults

  • June 10, 2024
Internet addiction could affect the brain chemistry of young people and can also lead to addictive behaviours, a new study revealed.

According to The Guardian, a study published in the PLOS Mental Health reviewed previous research using fMRI to observe how regions of the brain work in internet addiction.

Max Chang, the study’s lead author, said, “Adolescence is a crucial developmental stage during which people go through significant changes in their biology, cognition and personalities.”

He further added, “The findings from our study show that this can lead to potentially negative behavioural and developmental changes that could impact the lives of adolescents. For example, they may struggle to maintain relationships and social activities, lie about online activity and experience irregular eating and disrupted sleep.”

The author suggested, “Clinicians could potentially prescribe treatment to aim at certain brain regions or suggest psychotherapy or family therapy targeting key symptoms of internet addiction.”

Chang emphasised, “Importantly, parental education on internet addiction is another possible avenue of prevention from a public health standpoint. Parents who are aware of the early signs and onset of internet addiction will more effectively handle screen time impulsivity and minimise the risk factors surrounding internet addiction.”

Health News

Excessive salt usage increases eczema risk, study
Fruits and vegetables can help you sleep better, study
Essential tips for staying healthy this summer
Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
First avian influenza patient dies in Mexico
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Eating more fruit could lower depression risk in adults, study
Are you putting your health at risk by placing laptop on your lap?
Stay hydrated this summer with THESE refreshing foods
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression