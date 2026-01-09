Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer

Abhishek Bachchan has started a new venture with a close frined and real estate tycoon Anand Pandit.
The I Want to Talk actor has teamed up with the veteran producer for an ultra luxury residential and commercial properties, GIFT City Area project.
"He is a close friend and confidant. "The project will be undertaken through a subsidiary of the Company, Rise Root Projects Pvt. Ltd., which has entered into a Development Agreement with Abhishek in a profit-sharing arrangement," says Anand Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited.
The land was purchased by Amitabh almost 15 years ago.
Anand added, "We could not be happier to align our strategic entry into the GIFT City Area with Abhishek's rather sharp creative and business acumen. We look forward to working with him and scaling our presence in a high-potential, emerging real estate market.”
The project boasts a built-up area of over 1 million sq. ft and also signals Abhishek's first foray into real estate development.
To note, Anand and Abhishek Bachchan have previously worked together in the OTT hit The Big Bull.