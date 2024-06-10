Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

Matthew McConaughey has penned a touching note for his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, on their 12th wedding anniversary.
On Sunday, the Interstellar star celebrated his wedding anniversary with a heartwarming Instagram post.
In the shared post, Matthew can be seen kissing his wife on the forehead while wearing a cowboy hat and jean jacket.
"Thank you," he wrote, adding the hashtag "#happyanniversary."
The renowned star and his model wife met for the first time in 2006 at a club.
As reported by People, Matthew recently got candid about the first time he saw Camila, "Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me."
He added, "My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?' As I was trying to get her attention across the room, I thought, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did.”
The love birds exchanged the wedding vows on June 9, 2012.