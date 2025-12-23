Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser confirms Chris Evans' return with mysterious child

The 'Captain America' star will be returning to the MCU, as a new trailer teaser shows a smiling Steve Rogers

  • By Hania Jamil
Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirms Chris Evans return with mysterious child
'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser confirms Chris Evans' return with mysterious child

Captain America is back with new responsibilities as a dad!

On Tuesday, December 23, Marvel Studios finally dropped the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

The exciting teaser revealed Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers with a newborn child in his arms.

It was also reported that over the coming weeks, more character-focused teasers are set to be revealed.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are back for Doomsday.

The teaser, set on a stranded farm, begins with Steve riding a motorcycle up to his home.

His blue helmet is reminiscent of his Captain America costume, which he pulls out to admire.

In the video, Steve holds a newborn baby and looks proudly, as the teaser ends with "Steve Rogers will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday'", text on the screen, with the countdown to the release date appearing.

Fans of the MCU last saw Captain America in the closing scenes of Endgame (2019). After defeating Thanos, Cap goes on a mission to return the missing Infinity Stones.

Following his time-travelling journey, an elderly Steve returns to the current timeline and passes down his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) before returning to reunite with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.

Watch Avengers: Doomsday teaser here:



Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists
SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move

SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move
Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix

Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix
Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

Gracie Abrams releases emotional new song on gun violence after Brown shooting

Gracie Abrams releases emotional new song on gun violence after Brown shooting
Jennifer Aniston chooses romantic Christmas getaway for boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston chooses romantic Christmas getaway for boyfriend Jim Curtis

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea reveals ‘scariest’ part of singer’s music

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea reveals ‘scariest’ part of singer’s music
Tom Holland hailed for 'leadership' after concluding 'Spider-Man 4’ shooting

Tom Holland hailed for 'leadership' after concluding 'Spider-Man 4’ shooting
Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree

Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree
Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split
Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce’s love letter in ‘End of an Era’ last epi

Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce’s love letter in ‘End of an Era’ last epi
YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

Popular News

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists
an hour ago
Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict
2 hours ago
SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move

SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move
2 hours ago