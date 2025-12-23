'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser confirms Chris Evans' return with mysterious child

Captain America is back with new responsibilities as a dad!
On Tuesday, December 23, Marvel Studios finally dropped the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.
The exciting teaser revealed Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers with a newborn child in his arms.
It was also reported that over the coming weeks, more character-focused teasers are set to be revealed.
Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are back for Doomsday.
The teaser, set on a stranded farm, begins with Steve riding a motorcycle up to his home.
His blue helmet is reminiscent of his Captain America costume, which he pulls out to admire.
In the video, Steve holds a newborn baby and looks proudly, as the teaser ends with "Steve Rogers will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday'", text on the screen, with the countdown to the release date appearing.
Fans of the MCU last saw Captain America in the closing scenes of Endgame (2019). After defeating Thanos, Cap goes on a mission to return the missing Infinity Stones.
Following his time-travelling journey, an elderly Steve returns to the current timeline and passes down his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) before returning to reunite with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.
Watch Avengers: Doomsday teaser here: