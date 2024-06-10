Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra makes fond memories with daughter Malti on beach: Watch

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turn beach bum over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a peek into how her Sunday looked like in an endearing video!

Turning to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Citadel star dropped a glimpse enjoying her weekly holiday on the beach.

The new video featured the little one running and playing around in the sand as she ran towards the waves.


Not just that, the bundle of joy bent down and also drew on the sand. One of the glimpses also showcased ‘Mama Malti’ written on the sand.

Meanwhile, the Baywatch star, being a protective mommy, followed her on every path to keep her at a distance from the sea waves and the moment was too cute to handle.

For the beach outing, Malti looked adorable sporting a white frock with a floral pink cap.

The footage ended with a cute shot of the mother and daughter as they slept together on the bed after a long and tiring day.

“Sundays like this (followed by a red-heart, heart-eye and folded hand emoji) are grateful,” PeeCee penned a cute caption to describe the endearing moment.

Minutes after the post made rounds on social media, her die-hard fans rained comments.

One fan wrote, “Malti is very lucky to have you as her mom.”

Another penned, “Life moves so fast. Enjoy every moment, Grow so fast.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has already begun shooting for her next film The Bluff in Australia. 

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024

Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Entertainment News

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Emilia Clarke recalls dealing with workplace ‘insecurities’ after brain injury
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face ‘pressure’ to get engaged
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Joey King ‘sobs’ after Sabrina Carpenter’s concert? Deets inside
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ayeza Khan presses like button on Deepika Padukone's new post
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’