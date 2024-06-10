Priyanka Chopra makes fond memories with daughter Malti on beach: Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a peek into how her Sunday looked like in an endearing video!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Citadel star dropped a glimpse enjoying her weekly holiday on the beach.
The new video featured the little one running and playing around in the sand as she ran towards the waves.
Not just that, the bundle of joy bent down and also drew on the sand. One of the glimpses also showcased ‘Mama Malti’ written on the sand.
Meanwhile, the Baywatch star, being a protective mommy, followed her on every path to keep her at a distance from the sea waves and the moment was too cute to handle.
For the beach outing, Malti looked adorable sporting a white frock with a floral pink cap.
The footage ended with a cute shot of the mother and daughter as they slept together on the bed after a long and tiring day.
“Sundays like this (followed by a red-heart, heart-eye and folded hand emoji) are grateful,” PeeCee penned a cute caption to describe the endearing moment.
Minutes after the post made rounds on social media, her die-hard fans rained comments.
One fan wrote, “Malti is very lucky to have you as her mom.”
Another penned, “Life moves so fast. Enjoy every moment, Grow so fast.”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has already begun shooting for her next film The Bluff in Australia.