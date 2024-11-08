Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes BIG confession amid Ben Affleck split: 'Best thing I’ve ever done'

Jennifer Lopez appeared at ‘The Graham Norton Show’ in London on November 7, to promote ‘Unstoppable’

  • November 08, 2024


Jennifer Lopez made big confession about her recent heartbreaking decision amid her split from husband of two-years Ben Affleck.

During her appearance at The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday, to promote her upcoming flick, Unstoppable, Lopez opened up about cancelling her summer tour.

“I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done,” JLO revealed.

She further added, “It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans.”

The Atlas actress went on to recall a heartwarming encounter she had with a fan after cancelling This Is Me tour.

“[He] came up to me and said, ‘ had tickets to come and see you’. When I apologised, he said ‘Don't say sorry we love you’. I started crying straight away,” she recalled.

Lopez pulled the plug on her This Is Me... Live concerts in May, before later confirming in divorce documents that she had parted ways with Affleck the previous month.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she said at the time.

She further added, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20.

