Entertainment

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations

The nominees for the 2025 Grammys have been announced

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations

The nominees for 2025 Grammys Awards are finally here!

Beyoncé, who is the Grammy wins most-honored artist of all time with 32 win, has received 11 Grammy nominations this year as well and became the most nominated artist in Grammys history.

Besides Beyoncé, Charl xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone also secured seven nominations each.

Meanwhile Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift earned six nominations.

The Album of the Year nominees include Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Charli’s Brat, Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Andrê 3000’s New Blue Sun, and Jacob Collider’s Djesse Vol. 4.

The 2025 nominations were announced on Friday by CBS news anchor Gayle King and comedian Jim Gaffigan along with past Grammy winners Kylie Minogue, Ben Platt, and Victoria Monét.

Final round of voting will take place from December 12 to January 3, 2025.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. 

Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'

Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury

Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage

Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage

Entertainment News

Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Jennifer Lopez recreates iconic 'Attack of the 50 Foot Woman' poster
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Andrea Bocelli reacts to Kim, Khloé Kardashian fight over him
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Madonna slams Trump's re-election, calls him 'convicted felon'
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Jennifer Lopez makes BIG confession amid Ben Affleck split: 'Best thing I’ve ever done'
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Kim Kardashian new SKIMS campaign starring Kate Hudson gets cancelled
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Liam Payne's toxicology results confirm multiple drugs at time of tragic death
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines for ordering Donald Trump to remove her song
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Sabrina Carpenter feels ‘sorry’ for women after Donald Trump's election win?
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
‘X-Men’ alum Simon Kinberg helms new 'Star Wars' trilogy
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Ryan Reynolds makes SHOCKING revelations about hosting 2025 Oscars