Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations

The nominees for 2025 Grammys Awards are finally here!
Beyoncé, who is the Grammy wins most-honored artist of all time with 32 win, has received 11 Grammy nominations this year as well and became the most nominated artist in Grammys history.
Besides Beyoncé, Charl xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone also secured seven nominations each.
Meanwhile Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift earned six nominations.
The Album of the Year nominees include Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Charli’s Brat, Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Andrê 3000’s New Blue Sun, and Jacob Collider’s Djesse Vol. 4.
The 2025 nominations were announced on Friday by CBS news anchor Gayle King and comedian Jim Gaffigan along with past Grammy winners Kylie Minogue, Ben Platt, and Victoria Monét.
Final round of voting will take place from December 12 to January 3, 2025.
The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.