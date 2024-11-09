Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub

Taylor Swift has made history once again, securing a record-breaking Album of the Year nomination at the 2025 Grammys.
At the 2024 awards event, the Lover crooner made history by taking home the awards for Midnights, her fourth consecutive top-category win.
On Friday, Swif secured five nominations for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.
Additionally, she was nominated for Album of the year, also scored nominations for Record of the Year (Fortnight), song of the Year (Fortnight), Best Pop Vocal Album (The Tortured Poets Department) and Best Music Video (Fortnight).
Her appearance on Gracie Abrams' song Us earned her a nomination for best pop duo/group performance as well.
However, Swift was nominated in four categories, she failed to garner a spot in the Best Music Film category for her record-smashing Eras Tour concert film.
Soon after the nominations for the 2025 Grammys were announced, the Blank Space crooner fans took to social media to express their rage.
The fans say that they "were robbed" as one noted, "BIGGEST SNUB IN [sic] HISTORY OF MUSIC.”
"That is highway robbery," another added, while one dubbed the award show as "scammys."