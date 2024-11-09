Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub

The 'Lover' crooner secured five nominations for her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub
Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub

Taylor Swift has made history once again, securing a record-breaking Album of the Year nomination at the 2025 Grammys.

At the 2024 awards event, the Lover crooner made history by taking home the awards for Midnights, her fourth consecutive top-category win.

On Friday, Swif secured five nominations for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.

Additionally, she was nominated for Album of the year, also scored nominations for Record of the Year (Fortnight), song of the Year (Fortnight), Best Pop Vocal Album (The Tortured Poets Department) and Best Music Video (Fortnight).

Her appearance on Gracie Abrams' song Us earned her a nomination for best pop duo/group performance as well.

However, Swift was nominated in four categories, she failed to garner a spot in the Best Music Film category for her record-smashing Eras Tour concert film.

Soon after the nominations for the 2025 Grammys were announced, the Blank Space crooner fans took to social media to express their rage.

The fans say that they "were robbed" as one noted, "BIGGEST SNUB IN [sic] HISTORY OF MUSIC.”

"That is highway robbery," another added, while one dubbed the award show as "scammys."

Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub

Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub
Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone

Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Ariana Grande hints at future in musical theater after 'Wicked' role

Ariana Grande hints at future in musical theater after 'Wicked' role
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion

Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion

Entertainment News

Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Ariana Grande hints at future in musical theater after 'Wicked' role
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Jennifer Lopez recreates iconic 'Attack of the 50 Foot Woman' poster
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Andrea Bocelli reacts to Kim, Khloé Kardashian fight over him
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Madonna slams Trump's re-election, calls him 'convicted felon'
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Jennifer Lopez makes BIG confession amid Ben Affleck split: 'Best thing I’ve ever done'
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Kim Kardashian new SKIMS campaign starring Kate Hudson gets cancelled
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Liam Payne's toxicology results confirm multiple drugs at time of tragic death
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines for ordering Donald Trump to remove her song